The Centre has agreed to restore 4G services in one district each of Jammu and the Kashmir valley after August 15. The decision comes just three days after the apex court asked the Jammu and Kashmir administration to explore the possibility of restoring 4G services in certain areas.

The government told the Supreme Court that it would restore high-speed internet access on a trial basis in limited areas to assess the impact, and a review of the security situation will be done after two months.

Relaxation for the areas with a low intensity of terrorist activities

The central government said that the relaxation will be for the areas those which have a low intensity of terrorist activities. Areas adjoining the International Border or the Line of Control will not get the access. After two months the government will further review the situation.

Previously, the Supreme Court on Friday asked the Centre and the Jammu and Kashmir administration that authorities concerned must come up with a definite stand on the possibility of restoring 4G services in select areas of the Union Territory. The apex court emphasised that this matter cannot be delayed any further.

High-speed Internet service in Jammu and Kashmir has been suspended since over a year when the centre scrapped Jammu and Kashmir's special status under Article 370 and it into two union territories - Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.