Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday said August 5 -- the anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370 -- will be celebrated as 'Bhrashtachar Mukti Diwas' (corruption-free day).

Sinha announced at an event where he launched major initiatives for the prosperity of the tribal community. He also announced the administration's decision of extending various provisions under the Public Services Guarantee Act completely through online mode. Online public services are now linked with timelines laid down under the Public Services Guarantee Act.

"The defaulting officers will be served notices for failure in automated online mode and linked with penal provision", the Lt Governor said. "August 5 will be celebrated as 'J-K Bhrashtachar Mukti Diwas," Sinha said.

GAD issues official order

Manoj Kumar Dwivédi, Principal Secretary to the Government, General Administration Department (GAD) in order No. GAD-ADMOIII/107/2022-09-GAD Dated:11.08.22, ordered that 5th of August every year shall be celebrated as a "Day of Resolution for Freedom from Corruption" in the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir".

"The occasion shall be marked with pledge-taking ceremonies in all public offices wherein all employees shall take an oath for eradicating corruption from public life and offices," the order reads, adding, "On the occasion, employees who have made remarkable contributions in the eradication of corruption for the preceding years shall be felicitated and awarded."

The government also ordered that the week following 5 of August, every year shall be celebrated as "Vigilance Awareness Week" by conducting seminars and workshops on initiatives undertaken by various offices/officers/institutions with regard to eradicating corruption and increasing public accountability and service delivery, besides promotion of activities related to digital governance and reduction of human interface in delivery of public services.

"The IEC activities on increasing accountability and transparency in public offices shall also be conducted at all District/HoD/Administrative offices during the celebrations," the order reads.