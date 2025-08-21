In the wake of recent recoveries of large quantities of rotten and substandard mutton, chicken, and fish across the Union Territory, the Jammu and Kashmir Government has issued strict directives to all food businesses to adhere to the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) guidelines on handling, packaging, labeling, and sale of frozen raw meat and related products.

The directive, issued by Smita Sethi, Commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), J&K, mandates that all manufacturers, processors, wholesalers, retailers, cold storage operators, transporters, and e-commerce platforms strictly comply with the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, and its associated regulations.

The notice explicitly prohibits the sale of any frozen meat products without proper packaging and labeling. Each package must include:

Product name Ingredient list Batch/lot number Manufacturing and expiry dates Storage conditions Manufacturer/importer details FSSAI license number with logo Non-vegetarian symbol

"In the interest of safeguarding public health and ensuring the highest standards of food safety, all Food Business Operators (FBOs)—including manufacturers, processors, wholesalers, retailers, cold storage operators, transporters, and e-commerce platforms—are hereby directed to strictly comply with the provisions of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, and the Food Safety and Standards (Packaging and Labeling) Regulations, 2020, with regard to the handling, storage, distribution, and sale of frozen raw meat, chicken, and meat products," the notice reads.

It further adds, "The sale of such packaged food products without proper and complete label declarations is strictly prohibited."

Temperature and Storage Guidelines The directive also lays down specific temperature requirements: Fresh meat must be sold immediately after slaughter. Chilled meat may be stored at 0°C to 4°C for up to four days. Frozen meat must be stored at -18°C or lower and consumed within 12 months. Businesses are required to install calibrated temperature monitoring systems and maintain records for official inspection. E-Commerce Platforms Under Radar E-commerce companies have been specifically directed to: Ensure listed products have at least 30% shelf life or a minimum of 45 days before expiry at the time of delivery. Display actual product images and key product information online. Use only food-grade packaging for meat products. Harsh Penalties for Non-Compliance

Any violation of the directive will result in strict penal action under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006. Offenses such as insanitary storage, mislabeling, or operating without FSSAI registration may attract:

Fines ranging from ₹1 lakh to ₹10 lakh Seizure of non-compliant stock Imprisonment of up to six years for selling unsafe food

Call for Immediate Action

Commissioner Smita Sethi has urged all Food Business Operators (FBOs) to upgrade their operations immediately and withdraw any non-compliant products from shelves and online platforms. She warned that legal action would follow without further notice.

"Non-compliant sellers face heavy fines and possible imprisonment. This is a serious matter of public health," officials said.

Authorities also revealed that over 12,000 kg of substandard meat was recently destroyed during inspections, reiterating the FDA's zero-tolerance policy on food safety violations.