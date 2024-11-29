Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has dismissed two government employees under Article 311(2)(c) of the Constitution of India for alleged links to terrorist activities. The decision comes following extensive investigations by law enforcement and intelligence agencies, which uncovered their involvement in supporting and facilitating terrorism.

The terminated employees are Ab. Rehman Naika, a pharmacist in the Health Department, and Zahir Abbas, a teacher in the School Education Department. Both were found to have significant connections to the Hizbul Mujahideen, according to officials.

Who is Ab. Rehman Naika?

Naika, a resident of Devsar, Kulgam, was appointed as a medical assistant in 1992. His involvement with Hizbul Mujahideen was discovered during the investigation into the 2021 killing of political leader Ghulam Hassan Lone. Authorities allege Naika played a critical role in plotting Lone's assassination to instill fear among pro-India communities.

Further investigations revealed Naika's broader role in supporting terrorism in Kulgam, Shopian, and Anantnag. Officials stated that he provided logistical support to militants and acted as an overground worker, conducting reconnaissance and facilitating attacks. During his arrest, authorities recovered weapons, including a hand grenade and AK-47 ammunition.

"Naika exploited his position as a government employee to undermine the system he served," said a senior law enforcement official. "He was instrumental in creating a conducive ecosystem for secessionism and terrorism."

Who is Zahir Abbas?

Zahir Abbas, a teacher from Badhat Saroor, Kishtwar, was dismissed for harboring Hizbul Mujahideen militants and aiding their operations. Appointed in 2012, Abbas was arrested in 2020 and is currently lodged in Kot Bhalwal Central Jail. Investigations revealed his role in providing arms, ammunition, and shelter to militants.

Officials accused Abbas of leaking critical information about security force movements to his handlers in Pakistan and helping terrorists evade capture. "His presence in a school environment posed a grave threat to national security, as he had the potential to radicalize students," said an intelligence source.

The dismissal of these employees underscores the administration's crackdown on terror networks and their enablers within government systems. Officials believe such actions are necessary to root out the infiltration of terror outfits and their supporters in public institutions.

"Today's decision sends a strong message that no one aiding terrorism will be spared, regardless of their position," said a senior security official.