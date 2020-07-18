On Saturday, the Jammu and Kashmir government has approved life insurance cover up to Rs 25 lakhs to all elected BDC chairmen, sarpanches, panches and elected members of municipal bodies of Jammu and Kashmir who've been killed by militants.

The decision came in a meeting of the Administrative Council on Saturday. This is meant as a means to provide subsistence to the families who've lost their loved ones.

Families of elected body members to get cover

Militancy in Jammu and Kashmir has definitely created a need for government action and help provided to the families of innocents who've lost their lives. Now, in a new move, the government announced insurance cover for elected body members, panchayat and municipal body members who have been killed by militants in the region.

The Administrative Council meeting was held under the chairmanship of GC Murmu, the Lieutenant Governor. The meeting was meant to improve grassroots democracy and provide security to the elected body members.

The official statement said, "The decision aims at strengthening grass roots democracy by providing a sense of security to the elected members of local bodies who are under constant threat from militants."

"The life insurance cover will act as a guarantee for the subsistence of the family members of the elected representatives who die in militancy-related incidents. It will ensure that their families do not face economic distress and poverty in case of any untoward incident and continue to fulfil basic needs of nutrition, education and health in adverse circumstances," it further read.

The move is meant to provide cover to the families as a means of support so that livelihood and basic sustenance is covered.