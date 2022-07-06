Responding to the emotive appeal of their parents, two newly recruited terrorists of the Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) terror outfit surrendered before security forces during a live encounter in south Kashmir's Kulgam district on Wednesday morning.

The newly recruited terrorists were trapped when security forces started a search operation in the Hadigam area of Kulgam district on early Wednesday morning.

"During the encounter, two local terrorists surrendered on the appeal of their parents and police. Incriminating materials, arms, and ammunition were recovered. Further details shall follow", Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir zone Vijay Kumar tweeted.

Identities of the surrendered terrorists are yet to be revealed because security forces are questioning them to nab those who lured the duo to join terror ranks.

Reports said that both the terrorists joined LeT just a week ago and they were assigned the job to execute some selective killings in their areas.

Parents of trapped terrorists were called to encounter site

Reports said after getting information about the presence of terrorists, Jammu and Kashmir Police along with the Army and CRPF launched a joint search operation in the Hadigam area of Kulgam district.

As security forces reached a house, the hiding terrorists resorted to indiscriminate firing on them. The whole area was sealed by the forces by plugging all escape routes.

Reports said that after identifying the hiding terrorists, higher-ups in the forces decided to provide them with an opportunity to surrender and save precious human lives.

"A police party brought parents of two hiding terrorists to the encounter site who along with senior police officers persuaded the trapped terrorists to surrender", reports said.

Mehbooba lauds forces for saving two young lives

Not only parents and locals of Kulgam have hailed security forces for saving the lives of two youth, but Peoples Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti also lauded security forces and family members for terrorists.

She hailed forces and parents for persuading the terrorists to lay down arms and surrender during an encounter Kulgam district on Wednesday. Mehbooba said such efforts should continue to give a second chance to the youngsters who have joined terrorism.

Two lives saved thanks to the efforts of their families & the support extended by security forces. These kind of efforts must be continued so that youngsters who join militancy are given a second chance to live their lives. https://t.co/iEiFYwbPLP — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) July 6, 2022

"Two lives were saved thanks to the efforts of their families and the support extended by security forces. These kinds of efforts must be continued so that youngsters who join terrorism are given a second chance to live their lives", Mehbooba tweeted.