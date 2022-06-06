Urging people to isolate terror elements to promote peace and tranquility in the Union Territory, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said that Jammu and Kashmir is witnessing unique pollution in the form of terrorism.

The Lieutenant Governor gave these remarks while addressing the 'One Earth, Shared Future' programme organized by the Forest Department Srinagar.

The event marked the commemoration of World Environment Day. The themes of International Day for Biological Diversity and Environment Day were combined to encourage people for preserving and conserving ecosystem

He urged the people of J&K to isolate terror elements to promote peace. "In J&K we are witnessing another kind of pollution-terrorism, exported by our neighboring country and it is threatening our social harmony", he said.

"Terrorists are targeting innocent men, women, and even children. Society must speak up now, communities must come together as one entity to fight this menace", the Lt Governor said.

"Terrorism has no place in our society. I call upon every citizen to isolate terror elements and expose their brutality. It is the fundamental duty of every citizen towards the nation to protect and promote peace", the Lt Governor observed.

He further said that police and security forces are fighting the terror menace with restraint and fairness and saving innocent lives. Our forces will keep responding effectively and firmly resolved to finish the destructive threat of terrorism.

Calls for collective efforts to face the challenge of climate change

"Climate change is a reality. We are experiencing it in the form of climate extremes, like the unprecedented heat wave and untimely heavy rainfall which are challenging and endangering the existing ecosystem", he said.

"This year's theme of World Environment Day 'Only One Earth' is a reminder to the entire world that Environmental Protection or Sustainable Lifestyle is not the job of a select few, but a collective responsibility of each one of us", added the Lt Governor.

"Ecological sensibilities, conservation of natural inheritance, sustainable lifestyle and holistic approach for an environment-friendly development path can strengthen our capacity to deal with the environmental crises and reverse the environmental degradation", he observed.

"We are an intrinsic part of nature. For our future generations, everyone must contribute to maintaining the delicate balance of nature. Ecological harmony and pragmatic steps like the synergy between economic growth and environmental protection for projects can effectively address climate change", he added.