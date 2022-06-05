A day after solving the Udhampur bomb blast case, security forces on Sunday arrested a dreaded terrorist of the Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) outfit from the Kishtwar district.

The arrested HM terrorist has been identified as Talib Hussain son of Noor Mohammad Gujjar resident of Rashgwari tehsil Nagseni of Kishtwar district.

According to police, terrorist Talib Hussain joined the HM outfit in the year 2016 and remained active along with other terrorists of the Kishtwar district. He remained instrumental in reviving terrorism by way of recruiting youths in terror ranks.

"But later on, due to some squabble with other HM terrorists he left HM outfit and remained at large, however, Kishtwar police worked meticulously on the leads obtained about his whereabouts and pre emptied his move to affect the revival of terrorism in the area as he got arrested after dodging the police and other security agencies for a long time", police said and added that he was arrested by a joint team of Kishtwar Police, the Army, and CRPF.

A case FIR 127/2022 under relevant sections of law has been registered in police station Kishtwar and investigations have been taken up.

Pakistan based handlers trying to revive terrorism in the Jammu division

After the arrest of terrorist Mohammad Ramzan Sohil, in the Udhampur bomb blast case, one thing has become clear Pakistan-based terrorists are trying to revive terrorism in Jammu province.

Sohil had planted an IED bomb at Udhampur on the direction of Pakistan-based handler Mohammad Amin alias Khubaib son of Dawood Butt resident of Kathawa Thathri, Doda. Mohammad Amin, son of an eliminated Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT), is presently sitting in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) and trying to revive terrorism in Jammu province.

Pakistan is trying to revive terrorism in the twin border districts of Poonch-Rajouri and in the mountainous region of the erstwhile Doda district comprising Doda, Kishtwar, and Ramban districts.

Recently security forces and intelligence agencies discussed attempts of terrorists to revive terrorism in the Jammu division.

Issues related to the present security situation, and inputs of terrorists in Pakistan trying to infiltrate from the International Border and Line of Control (LoC) sectors were discussed.

Metting also discussed terror funding, radicalization through social media, the security situation in Doda, Kishtwar, and Ramban area, and the latest modus operandi of the terrorist groups trying to revive terrorism in the Jammu region and disturb the peaceful situation and communal harmony were also discussed.