Two army soldiers were killed during a cordon and search operation in Jammu and Kashmir's Nowshera sector on Wednesday, January 1.

"Two army soldiers were martyred during cordon and search operation in Nowshera sector. The operation is still in progress and further details are awaited," a Public Relations Officer said.

The security forces had an input about the presence of militants in Nowshera on Tuesday and a cordon and search operation was immediately launched. There was an exchange of fire late last night and on Wednesday morning the bodies of the two soldiers were found.

More reinforcements have been brought into the area which has been cordoned off and an operation was underway.

Nowshera is close to the Line of Control (LoC) and has remained a hotbed of militancy in the past.

On Tuesday, J&K Director General of Police Dilbag Singh said that there are 250 militants active in the state, of which 100 are foreigners and the rest are locals.

