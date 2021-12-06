The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (BOSE) has directed all schools in Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh not to use the contentious class 7th 'History and Civics' textbook

A case in this regard has already been registered against the publisher and distributor of the contentious book.

Additional District Magistrate Srinagar, Syed Haneef Balkhi has directed the SSP Srinagar to register a case, an FIR, against the Publisher and distributor of the book. He has asked the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Srinagar to take stern action against the publisher and distributor for publishing content that is sensitive.

Additional District Magistrate Srinagar, Dr. Syeed Hanif Balkhi has written a letter to the SSP Srinagar to register FIR against the publisher and distributor of the book.

Formal order issued to ban the book in J&K, Ladakh

The Jammu and Kashmir order has issued a notification to ban the contentious book.

"All the schools of UTs of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh affiliated either with CBSE, JKBOSE or any other Board of the country are directed not to use the textbook of "History & Civics ", Edition, 2020 for class 7th published by JAY CEE PUBLICATIONS Pvt Ltd., New Delhi and if the textbook is being used in any school, it must be withdrawn immediately, otherwise strict action as warranted under provisions of law shall be initiated", reads a notification by the Director Academics of BOSE

"While condemning the act of publication of certain material that has hurt the sentiments of the people, the publisher is directed to withdraw this textbook immediately from all the schools wherever it has been distributed, in spite of the publishing house having regretted the mistake made by them", the order stated.

Publisher tenders apology for an unintentional mistake

The publisher of the contentious book tendered an apology over an unintentional mistake in a chapter.

"Most humbly and respectfully, I J.C Goyal, Director of JAY CEE PUBLICATIONS PVT. LTD, due to lack of knowledge about the prohibition of picturization in Islam, we made an unintentional mistake in our book "History & Civics Book 7, edition 2020, Chapter 02, page number 033, which has hurt the religious sentiments of our respected brethren", reads the written apology issued by the publisher.

"We as a whole team of JAY CEE Publications Pvt. Ltd apologize and highly regret the inconvenience, thus caused to our respected brothers and friends. We also promise and assure to all our brothers and friends that the mistake will not be repeated in future editions", it reads, adding, "We are very grateful to all our brothers so kindly pointed out the mistake in the book".