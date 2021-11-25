BJP-led NDA government at the Centre is going to spend a whopping one lakh crore in the next two years to expand the road network in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir to improve the socio-economic conditions of the people.

Addressing a function at the mountainous district of Doda after laying the foundation for 25 national highway projects in J&K worth Rs 11, 721 crores, Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari said that the UT of J&K has a huge tourism potential, which will finally reap the benefits of upcoming modern road infrastructure projects.

These projects will prove as an important lifeline for the development of the industrial sector too, he added.

"The construction of these road projects will save time and fuel. New employment opportunities will be created in Jammu and Kashmir, tourism of the region will get a boost, and social and economic development of the people of the region will be accelerated", he remarked.

Observing that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the central government is committed to the all-around development of Jammu and Kashmir, the Union Minister assured that road network works worth Rs 1 lakh crore within the next two years will give a boost to the socio-economic development of J&K.

Developmental activities gain momentum after the abrogation of Article 370: Manoj Sinha

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said that the 25 national highway projects will connect all the villages of Udhampur, Doda, Jammu, Kathua, uplifting thousands of small and big businesses.

"I am confident that these projects will prove to be an important economic lifeline and highways of progress and prosperity for Jammu division," he observed.

The Lt Governor said that after the abrogation of article 370 in 2019, the execution of new roads, tunnels, and other basic Infrastructure has gained a huge push to ensure the overall development of the UT of J&K under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Lt Governor also noted that the progress of construction of new roads has been doubled across the J&K under the guidance of Union Minister, Nitin Gadkari.

Centre has framed a separate road map for J&K: Jitendra Singh

Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh said that the central government has framed a separate roadmap for the development of the UT and to accelerate the developmental scenario, new bridges, roads, tunnels are being built on war footing involving thousands of crores.

He said that the Union government is giving special focus to the areas, which were neglected in the last seven decades by the earlier political parties. He said the present dispensation has established a new political culture by executing projects as per the demands and requirements of the people to ensure equitable and inclusive development in Jammu & Kashmir.