While politicians of Jammu and Kashmir condemned the killing of Police Inspector Masroor Ahmed Wani by terrorists, Director General of J&K Police R R Swain on Thursday vowed to take revenge for this supreme sacrifice of the young officer.

"The cowardly attack on a policeman enjoying a moment of leisure is a stark reminder of the vicious mindset perpetuated by terrorist networks operating at the behest of Pakistan. This tragic incident strengthened our resolve at the Jammu and Kashmir Police to redouble our efforts in combating terrorism," Swain said while paying tributes to Inspector Masroor Ahmed Wani.

The DGP vowed to have a stronger stand against terrorism after the Police Inspector's supreme sacrifice.

Twenty security personnel were killed in action up to November 15 during the current year as compared to 32 in 2022.

A total of 41 terrorist-initiated incidents were reported in Jammu and Kashmir till November 15 as compared to 125 incidents in 2022.

Similarly, 44 encounters took place in J&K till November 15, 2023, as compared to 117 in 2022.

13 civilians were killed up to November 15 2023 as compared to 31 in 2022.

The sacrifices made by police personnel like Inspector Wani in Jammu and Kashmir will forever remain etched in our memories. His noble spirit and unwavering commitment to serving the community serve as a shining example to us all, the DGP has added.

In the face of this heartbreaking loss, our thoughts and prayers are with Inspector Wani's family, friends, and the entire police fraternity. We stand united in mourning this profound loss and honoring his memory, the DGP has said.

Off-duty, unarmed police officer was shot by terrorists from point-blank range

A day before R R Swain was appointed as the new Director General of J&K Police, terrorists attacked Inspector Wani.

R R Swain was appointed as the new DGP on October 28 and on October 29, Inspector Masroor Ahmad Wani was playing cricket with local boys at the Eidgah ground when he was shot by terrorists from point blank range.

"Terrorists fired upon and injured Inspector Masroor Ahmad near Eidgah, Srinagar. He was immediately shifted to the hospital for treatment. Preliminary investigation revealed that a pistol was used in this terror crime.

The Resistance Front (TRF), the offshoot of the proscribed terror outfit of the Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) claimed responsibility for the attack.

Injured Police Inspector loses battle with life after 39 days

On Thursday Wani lost his battle with his life within hours after he was shifted to AIIMS Delhi from SKIMS, Soura Srinagar on Thursday.

A pall of gloom descended on Narwara, Yechpora, and Srinagar soon after the news of Wani's death spread with neighbours and relatives flooding his house.

Official sources said that the body of the Inspector would be brought to Srinagar tomorrow at 11 am.

Police parties condemn killing of Inspector in terror attack

All political parties of Jammu and Kashmir strongly condemned the killing of Inspector Wani in a terror attack.

"Deeply saddened to learn of the death of Sub-Inspector Masroor Ahmed Wani. He put up a very brave fight after being injured when he was fired upon by militants in Srinagar recently while he was playing cricket with boys in his neighbourhood. My condolences to his loved ones & his @JmuKmrPolice colleagues. May Allah grant his place in Jannat," JKNC vice president Omar Abdullah wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

"Deeply saddened to learn of the death of Sub-Inspector Masroor Ahmed Wani. He put up a very brave fight after being injured when he was fired upon by militants in Srinagar recently while he was playing cricket with boys in his neighbourhood. My condolences to his loved ones & his @JmuKmrPolice colleagues. May Allah grant his place in Jannat," JKNC vice president Omar Abdullah wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Peoples Conference president Sajad Gani Lone expressed grief over the loss, stating: "Lost for words to express my grief over the loss of Police Inspector Masroor Ahmad Wani, who was fatally shot by militants in Eidgah area of Srinagar in October month. Losing such a young, daring and vibrant cop is too difficult to compensate for! May his soul rest in peace."

Peoples Democratic Party expressed deep sorrow over the untimely demise of Inspector Masroor Ahmad.

The party described the loss as heartbreaking and tragic in a condolence message released today.

The tragic incident further highlights the persistent cycle of violence in Jammu and Kashmir, claiming yet another family.

Left behind is a grieving widow, eagerly anticipating the arrival of their first child, adding to the poignancy of the situation.