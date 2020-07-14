In the backdrop of an Assitant Inspector General and a senior officer of Jammu and Kashmir Police Service testing positive for coronavirus, Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police Dilbag Singh, IPS sample for COVID-19 has returned negative on Tuesday, June 14.

Following the Covid-19 positive result of the AIG, the J&K Police headquarters was sealed for fumigation and mass sanitisation. Apart from the DGP, the ADGP and several other police officers at the PHQ underwent the protocol of testing for coronavirus and it was confirmed that all their swab samples returned negative for coronavirus.

Some of the results are still awaited as the samples of all the police officers are being collected today.

According to the States Times reports, Nasopharyngeal swabs of other officers and officials, including several IGPs, DIGs and SSPs, were collected as 200-odd staff have been asked to gather at the PHQ lawns on Tuesday forenoon.

Extensive fumigation of J&K Police HQ, sealed until further notice

Extensive fumigation and sanitisation took place at the PHQ on Monday, June 13, after a JKPS officer reported positive for coronavirus and over 50 employees were asked to vacate the premises located at Peerbagh.

From rooms to corridors, staircases to washrooms of the PHQ were sanitised to make sure further spread of the virus pathogen.

Currently, the JKPS officer and officials who were in physical proximity of the infected AIG have been advised home quarantine until further protocols are completed. According to reports, the PHQ will be sealed and the staff and officials have been requested to stay away from the premises for two to three days until further notice.

At least 314 people tested positive for the Novel Coronavirus in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday as the total number of people infected by the deadly virus reached 10,827 in the Union Territory, officials said.