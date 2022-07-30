Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday said that Jammu and Kashmir government is building world-class infrastructure, and the Union Territory (UT) is emerging as a performer in every sector on the national canvas.

Addressing the eighth convocation of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University (SMVDU) Katra, the Lieutenant Governor said, "besides developing world-class infrastructure, J&K is strengthening the knowledge system of the local economy to provide bright opportunities to talented young professionals".

Underlining that the university campus anywhere in the world is the best place to sharpen the social consciousness of young minds full of joy and adventurous pursuit of progress, the Lt Governor said the education must be aligned to support students' creativity so that they can contribute their best for a better world.

"Our success as a nation can only be achieved by promoting a culture of ideas and innovation in classrooms with dedication, discipline, and determination", he said.

Make SMVDU a prestigious university in northern India

Addressing the gathering of students, teachers, and parents, the Lt Governor said, "teachers should dream of making SMVD University one of the preeminent universities in Northern India and students must aspire to fulfill the dream of 130 crore Indians".

"We cannot achieve big things in life unless we dream big and strive hard to achieve it", the Lt Governor added.

He observed that youth can shape the destiny of our great nation if they are equipped with special knowledge, skills, wisdom, and values as emphasized in the national education policy. As they step out of campus, the new jobs and careers should become a mission to improve the lives of others, he added.

Observing that young students are the most powerful and most invaluable asset of our society, the Lt Governor said they have tremendous energy, consciousness, and the vision for a developed and prosperous world.

"I am confident that the students of SMVD University will contribute immensely with their new vision for a self-reliant India," he added.

During the convocation, the Lt Governor conferred 44 medals which included 4 Chancellor Gold Medal, 4 University Gold Medal, 15 University Silver Medal, and 21 Infosys Foundation Prize of Excellence.

A total of 1165 students have been awarded degrees for the academic year 2019-20 and 2020-21 including 484 undergraduate, 502 post-graduate, and 81 Ph.D.