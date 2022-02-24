The Jammu and Kashmir Delimitation Commission has accepted certain suggestions made by five associate members to bring some changes to the draft report of the panel.

The Delimitation Commission has submitted its draft report to five associate members on February 4 and asked them to file objections till February 14. On the last day, National Conference and BJP have filed objections and suggestions.

National Conference Lok Sabha MPs Farooq Abdullah, Hasnain Masoodi and Akbar Lone, and BJP MPs Jitendra Singh and Jugal Kishore are associate members of the Commission.

The Delimitation Commission met in Delhi today to discuss suggestions of Members of Parliament from Jammu and Kashmir, who are associate members of the panel, on its delimitation draft proposal.

The meeting was chaired by Justice (Retd) Ranjana Prakash Desai and attended by Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra, Jammu and Kashmir Election Commission chief, and the Chief Electoral Officer from the Union Territory.

Panel discusses suggestions of associate members

Quoting official sources, a news agency reported that the Delimitation Commission held discussions at length on the suggestions given by the associate members.

All associate members had submitted their suggestions to the Delimitation Committee on February 14. Associate members were asked to give their suggestions on the draft report prepared by Delimitation Commission which they were opposing.

BJP's associate members have opposed the deletion of the Suchetgarh assembly constituency from the political map of Jammu and Kashmir.

Associate members of the opposition National Conference have questioned the constitution of the Delimitation Commission.

Constituted in March 2020

Headed by former Supreme Court judge Ranjana Prakash Desai, the Delimitation Commission for Jammu and Kashmir was constituted by the Centre on March 6, 2020, to redraw Lok Sabha and assembly constituencies of the Union Territory.

The Commission has Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra and the state election commissioner of Jammu and Kashmir as its ex-officio members.

The Delimitation Commission was given a one-year extension in the year 2021. Four days ago, the panel was given two months extension till May 6 to complete the exercise of redrawing assembly constituencies in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Centre extended the term of the Commission by two months by amending the notification issued on March 6, 2020.

"In the said notification, in paragraph 2, for the words, 'two years', the words, 'two years and two months' shall be substituted," a notification by the Ministry of Law and Justice stated.

Report likely to put in public domain soon

Sources said that after incorporating some of the suggestions of the associate members, the panel is likely to put its draft report in the public domain to seek objections/suggestions from the individuals.