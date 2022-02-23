A day after Union Home Minister Amit Shah promised to conduct assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir within six to eight months, the Union Government on Tuesday granted an extension of two months to the Delimitation Commission constituted by it in 2020 to redraw assembly constituencies in the Union Territory.

The Commission's term was to end on March 6, but according to a Law Ministry notification issued on Monday, it has been extended by two months — till May 6 this year.

The order to give two months extension to the Commission was issued by Diwakar Singh, joint secretary Ministry of Law and Justice.

On Monday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced that assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir will be held within six to eight months after completion of the Delimitation Commission exercise.

In an interview with a TV channel, Shah said the assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir will be held within six-eight months of the completion of the delimitation exercise which is about to get over. "There is no confusion," he added.

Panel constituted in March 2020

Headed by former Supreme Court judge Ranjana Prakash Desai, the Delimitation Commission for Jammu and Kashmir was constituted by the Centre on March 6, 2020, to redraw Lok Sabha and assembly constituencies of the Union Territory.

The panel was constituted in accordance with the provisions of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019, which bifurcated the erstwhile state into union territories of J&K and Ladakh.

The Commission has Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra and the state election commissioner of Jammu and Kashmir as its ex-officio members.

The elections to the Assembly of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir will be held only after the process of delimitation is completed.

Panel submits its draft report on February 4

The Delimitation Commission has submitting its draft report to five associate members on February 4 to file objections till February 14. On the last day, National Conference and BJP filed objections and suggestions.

The panel has upheld its earlier proposal of increasing six Assembly seats in the Jammu division as one in the Kashmir Valley despite objections filed by three National Conference members. The Commission has also decided to redraw the boundaries of five Lok Sabha constituencies of Jammu and Kashmir.

In its draft report shared with its five associated members — all Lok Sabha members from Jammu and Kashmir — the delimitation panel has proposed an overhaul of assembly and Lok Sabha constituencies in the Union territory.