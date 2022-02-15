A day after associate members filed their objections and suggestions before the Delimitation Commission, Jammu and Kashmir's Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Tuesday said that panel was constituted under a law passed in the Parliament.

Sinha added that those having reservations with the draft report of the Delimitation Commission should lodge objections in written form before the Panel.

"Delimitation Commission of J&K is working under the guidance and directions of Election Commission of India which is an independent authority," Sinha told media persons after a function at Bajalata in the outskirts of Jammu city.

The Lieutenant Governor, however, said, "If somebody has any reservations with the panel's draft report, he/she is free to send it to the Commission in written form". He further said that even common citizens can also file objections or suggestions before the Commission to evolve consensus on the report.

BJP, NC file objections, suggestions

Associate members of BJP and National Conference have filed objections and suggestions before the Commission on Monday, which was the last day for filing objections.

Reports said that BJP, which is satisfied with the draft report, has submitted some suggestions, the National Conference submitted several objections to the Panel challenging the constitution of the Commission.

NC MP and Associate Member Hasnain Masoodi disclosed that they have demanded the restoration of the previous arrangement for the Anantnag Lok Sabha seat.

NC members challenged the constitution of the Delimitation Commission, which was set up as the Jammu and Kashmir Re-organisation Act 2019. He said that the Act has been challenged in the Supreme Court.

The National Conference (NC) has also questioned the recommendations of the Delimitation Commission, especially its rationale behind increasing six seats in the Jammu division as against one in the Kashmir region, and claimed that they are in violation of laid down norms.

Panel submits its draft report on February 4

The Delimitation Commission while submitting its draft report to five associate members on February 4 had asked them to file objections till February 14. On the last day, National Conference and BJP filed objections and suggestions.

The panel has upheld its earlier proposal of increasing six Assembly seats in the Jammu division as one in the Kashmir Valley despite objections filed by three National Conference members. The Commission has also decided to redraw the boundaries of five Lok Sabha constituencies of Jammu and Kashmir.

After filing objections and suggestions by the associate members, the Delimitation Commission is likely to put its draft report in the public domain.