J&K Crime Branch files charge sheet against two in fake govt job scam case

The Crime Branch of J&K Police has submitted a charge sheet against two accused in the fake government job scam case, officials said on Thursday. A statement by the Crime Branch Kashmir said, "The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) Kashmir of Crime Branch Kashmir has filed a charge sheet in FIR No. 08/2024 under Sections 420 and 120-B IPC against two accused persons in connection with a cheating and conspiracy case involving a fake promise of a government job. The charge sheet has been presented before the Hon'ble Court of the Chief Judicial Magistrate, Budgam, for judicial determination."

The case owes its origin to a written complaint alleging that Ishrat Bano, daughter of Mohd Ayoub Bhat, a resident of Zirhama, District Kupwara, dishonestly induced the complainant to part with a sum of Rs 11,00,000 on the false pretext that her husband would arrange a government job for him.

"Acting on this assurance, the complainant transferred the said amount into a bank account. Despite repeated assurances, neither was any government job arranged nor was the money returned," the statement said.

Upon receipt of the complaint, a detailed probe was initiated by the Economic Offences Wing, Kashmir. During the investigation, it surfaced that the amount was credited into the bank account of accused Gulzar Ahmad Wani alias Shahid, son of Shamas Din Wani, a resident of Zirhama/Liderwan, District Kupwara.

The probe further revealed that there existed no husband-wife relationship between the accused Gulzar Ahmad Wani alias Shahid and Ishrat Bano, exposing the conspiracy and fraudulent intent behind the transaction. "The investigation established prima facie involvement of both accused in acts of cheating and criminal conspiracy. Consequently, the case was registered at Police Station EOW Kashmir (Crime Branch Kashmir) and, after completion of the investigation, the allegations were found to be proved. Accordingly, the charge sheet has been submitted before the competent court for judicial adjudication," the statement added.

(With inputs from IANS)