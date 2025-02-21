Stressing the need to create awareness among the masses to maintain ecological balance, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah today admitted that the Union Territory is facing a severe threat from climate change, particularly in the form of a water crisis.

"We are not doing enough to educate our people about what is happening with climate change and the dangers it poses. A lot of that responsibility lies with us as political leaders," the Chief Minister stated while addressing the inaugural session of a three-day workshop on "Capacity Building in Innovation Pedagogy for the Implementation of NEP-2020" at Brig Rajinder Singh Auditorium, University of Jammu.

The workshop is being organized by the Malaviya Mission Teacher Training Center (MMTTC) in collaboration with the Skill Incubation, Innovation, and Entrepreneurship Development Center (SIIEDC), University of Jammu.

The event was attended by the Vice-Chancellor of Jammu University, Professor Umesh Rai, Vice-Chancellors of SMVD University, BGSBS University, and Cluster University of Jammu, along with senior faculty members, principals of various colleges, and students.

Pointing toward the precipitation deficit in the Union Territory, the Chief Minister said that during the ongoing winter season, Jammu and Kashmir witnessed a significant rainfall and snowfall deficit.

Quoting data shared by the Weather Department on Wednesday, the Chief Minister said that the precipitation deficit during this winter season is a warning sign that Jammu and Kashmir may face a severe water crisis in the coming days.

Omar Abdullah stated that initiatives like the "Design Your Degree" (DYD) program under the National Education Policy (NEP-2020) will empower students to shape their education according to their interests, enhancing their skills and aligning them with evolving job market demands.

"As Jammu and Kashmir's private sector expands—particularly in industry and tourism—and as the region integrates further into the national economy, more job opportunities will emerge. With Jammu University gaining national recognition, students equipped with relevant skills will have a competitive advantage," he said.

Congratulating the Vice-Chancellor, faculty, and students of Jammu University for achieving the prestigious NAAC A++ accreditation, the Chief Minister extended his best wishes for the success of the three-day workshop.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister also interacted with students from the Government Women's College (GWC) Parade and Jammu University under the "Design Your Degree" program, who shared their learning experiences. He described the interactions as inspiring and expressed his eagerness for more such engagements with young and talented minds.

Holds pre-budget consultations with public representatives

Meanwhile, Omar Abdullah today concluded the pre-budget consultations with public representatives, holding separate meetings with elected representatives from the Kishtwar and Doda districts of Jammu division at Jammu.

Chairing the session for Kishtwar district, the Chief Minister engaged with public representatives, including Leader of Opposition (LoP) Sunil Sharma, who represents Padder-Nagseni in the J&K Assembly, the Chairperson of the District Development Council (DDC) Kishtwar and Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs) from the district.

The representatives presented their demands and issues, with the Chief Minister assuring them that their suggestions and inputs would be duly considered in the budget formulation.

In his comments, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah stated that the series of consultations with public representatives from all 20 districts of Jammu and Kashmir had concluded, providing valuable insights into the ground-level issues faced by the people.

"These interactions help us understand the priorities of the people. Since you are directly connected with the public, your inputs and suggestions are crucial for policy-making," the Chief Minister told the elected representatives. Similarly, representatives from the Doda district also discussed their development priorities and concerns with the Chief Minister.