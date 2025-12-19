J&K braces for rain, snow in next 48 hours; two-month dry spell likely to break

After an extended dry spell of over two months, Jammu and Kashmir is likely to get rain and snow during the next 48 hours as the Meteorological (MeT) Department on Friday forecasted moderate snowfall in the higher reaches and rain in the plains starting late evening on December 20.

Mukhtar Ahmad, Director of the local MeT Department, told IANS that snow in the higher reaches and rain in the plains of the union territory are expected during the night intervening December 20 and December 21, and the same is likely to continue till late afternoon on December 21.

The officer said some higher reaches in Ganderbal, Bandipora and Kupwara districts might receive heavy snowfall, particularly on December 21.

Authorities in Baramulla, Kupwara, Bandipora and Ganderbal districts have issued advisories asking people living in the higher reaches not to venture out of their homes during snowfall.

During the last two months, almost all the water bodies have been flowing at very low discharge as rivers, streams, springs and lakes have been adversely impacted by the dry spell.

An extended dry spell has given rise to chest-related ailments as a bad cold, dry cough and flu have become common complaints at hospitals across the Valley these days.

Doctors have advised people, especially children and elderly people, not to expose themselves to long periods of cold and chilly air.

The 40-day-long period of harsh winter cold called the 'Chillai Kalan' starts on December 21 and will end on January 30. During this period, most water bodies in the Valley freeze as the minimum temperature drops between minus 6 to minus 8 degrees Celsius. The day temperature remains below two digits during the Chillai Kalan, thereby narrowing the gap between minimum and maximum temperatures.

The minimum temperature was minus 2.1 degrees Celsius in Srinagar, minus 2.6 in Pahalgam and one in Gulmarg on Friday. Jammu city had 9.9 degrees Celsius, Katra 9.2, Batote 6.7, Banihal 3.5 and Bhaderwah 2.3 degrees as the minimum temperature.

(With inputs from IANS)