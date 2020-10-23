JK BOSE (Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education) has officially announced the dates for class 10 and class 12 annual examinations to be conducted after November 15, 2020. As per the announcement, the exams will be conducted in physical exam centres, adhering to all COVID-19 safety measures and social distancing norms.

"We delayed the conduct of exams to November as students demanded that they should be given ample time for preparation. So we are planning to start the exam for both the classes (10th and 12th) after November 15," JKBOSE Chairperson, Veena Pandita, said, adding that all exams for both classes will be concluded by December 20.

JK BOSE exam dates

The class 10 exams will commence on November 9 and conclude on November 27. Check out the timetable below:

The class 12 exams will commence on November 10 and end on December 9. Below is the timetable for all exams:

Important notice

The datasheet informs candidates attending either exams to wear a face mask and adhere to social distancing norms. The sanitization of desk, exam rooms has been ordered to be carried out a day before the exam. In view of the winter season, all exam halls must have proper heating and lighting arrangements. All SOPs issued by the administration and health department must be strictly followed.