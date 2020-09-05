The bodies of two Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists were recovered on Saturday, September 5 from Kishanganga river near the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora district.

The two terrorists have reportedly drowned in the river near Malangam Tulail village in Gurez sector while trying to infiltrate from Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK), security officials said.

4 wristwatches, 116 AK RDS, 4 AK magazines, 16 9mm RDS & a grenade recovered

One of the terrorists was identified as Sameer Ahmad Bhat, a resident of Dangerpora in Pulwama district. The other terrorist was identified as Nisar Ahmad Rather, resident of Dadsara, Tral in Pulwama.

They were both active terrorists with the Hizbul Mujahedeen who have been missing since 2018. An Aadhaar Card and a driving licence were recovered from their possession by officials. Security officials also recovered four wristwatches, 116 AK RDS, four AK magazines, 16 9mm RDS and one grenade.