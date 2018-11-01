Jammu and Kashmir BJP leader and the party's state secretary Anil Parihar and his brother were killed by militants on Thursday.

BJP spokesperson for the state Altaf Thakur is reported to have confirmed their deaths, reports HT.

Quoting a local police officer, it is being said that the Parihar brothers were on their way home after shutting their shop in the small town of Kishtwar in Jammu. Unknown gunmen reportedly opened fire at them from a close range, killing both of them. While the two of them were immediately rushed to the hospital, the doctors declared them both dead.

The Deputy Commissioner of Kishtwar, Angrez Singh Rana, has called for a curfew throughout the town as a precautionary measure, notes the report.

Soon after this killing, the report says that protests broke out in front of the Kishtwar district hospital condemning the killing. BJP workers allegedly even got into a verbal spat with local police.