The Jammu and Kashmir Anti-corruption Bureau (ACB) on Monday, December 23 produced its first charge sheet in the special anti-corruption court against 23 officials of the Jammu and Kashmir Bank for making illegal appointments in the premier financial institution.

According to ACB, the charge sheet was presented on in the court of R.N. Wattal, Judge, special anti-corruption court, against 23 officials of J&K Bank. With a network of over 450 branches, J&K bank has the largest presence in the financial sector of Jammu and Kashmir and is seen as the commercial backbone of the Union Territory.

23 accused named in the Anti-Corruption chargesheet

Two former chairmen namely Sheikh Mushtaq Ahmed and Parvaiz Ahmed Nengmroo charged for making illegal appointments in the bank. Two former Vice Presidents of the bank, Mohd Ayoub Wanchoo and Fayaz Ahmed. The 23 accused in the charge sheet include 12 serving officials of the bank, five retired employees and six beneficiaries.

According to the statement, "The charge sheet of the case FIR No. 10/2019 against 23 accused was produced before the court of Sh. R.N. Wattal, Honb'le Judge Anti Corruption Court Srinagar today on 23-12-2019 and the next date of hearing has been fixed next year January 27."

Among those politicians who reportedly influenced the bank officials to make illegal appointments were allegedly former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti and some former ministers of the then PDP-BJP state government.

What is the J&K bank scam?

J&K Bank created unprecedented and illegal practice.

Made more than 3,000 backdoor appointments clandestinely, contrary to the rules and norms governing the subject.

Apart from the backdoor appointments, serious charges of financial irregularities which are being investigated by the ACB and chargesheets against those accused in these irregularities are likely to be filed subsequently.

In order to safeguard the interest of bank depositors/stakeholders, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) appointed a special nominee on the bank's board of directors in addition to sacking the then Chairman Nengroo. The bank has assured all its depositors/stakeholders that the financial parameters of the bank are sound and there is no need for the bank's depositors to worry.