Over a month after the Delimitation Commission has submitted its final draft, the process to review the electoral roll in Jammu and Kashmir has been initiated following directions of the Election Commission of India.

Revision of the electoral roll would initiate the process of holding the first assembly elections in the newly-carved Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. The erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir was bifurcated into two UTs of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh on August 5, 2019.

Quoting sources, a news agency reported that authorities in Jammu and Kashmir have been directed that draft rolls will be prepared by August 31.

"Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar and Election Commissioner Anup Chandra Pandey carried out a review and directed the Jammu and Kashmir Chief Electoral Officer to map the redrawn assembly constituencies", reports said.

The electoral roll revision needs to be carried out before the first assembly election in the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

Officials said that intensive and time-bound pre-revision activities are required due to the redrawing of assembly constituencies.

Notifications already issued to appoint election officers

Kumar Rajeev, Secretary Election Commission of India, through its written communications on June 13, has already asked Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Jammu and Kashmir to District Election Officers (DEOs), Electoral Registration Officers (EROs), and Assistant Electoral Registration Officers (AEROs) of all the 90 assembly constituencies.

The Election Commission of India has also asked CEO J&K to appoint AEROs for 47 assembly constituencies of Kashmir Valley.

During the revision exercise, citizens would be given opportunities to enroll, delete and change their particulars in the existing electoral rolls.

Delimitation Commission submitted its final report on May 5

The Delimitation Commission submitted its final draft report on May 5 for the delimitation of 90 Assembly constituencies in Jammu and Kashmir. The panel has suggested the nomination of two Kashmiri migrants including a woman to the Legislative Assembly.

The panel also recommended that the Central Government may consider giving the displaced persons of Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) some representation in Jammu and Kashmir Assembly by way of the nomination of their representatives.

The Commission has kept nine Assembly constituencies reserved for Scheduled Tribes (STs) and seven for Scheduled Castes (SC) in the House of 90. While all seven SC reserved seats fall in the Jammu division, out of nine constituencies reserved for STs, six are in the Jammu region and three in the Kashmir division.

The Commission has allocated 47 Assembly seats to the Kashmir division, an increase of one seat, and 43 constituencies to the Jammu province.