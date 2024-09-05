While Omar Abdullah, Vice President of the National Conference, has filed his nomination from the Ganderbal Assembly segment, the party's veteran leader Dr. Farooq Abdullah's candidature remains uncertain. The 86-year-old politician, a dominant force in Kashmir's politics for decades, has yet to receive clearance from his party to contest the elections.

It is important to mention here that on August 17, a day after the Assembly election announcement, Dr. Farooq Abdullah declared his intention to participate in the polls.

He stated that he would contest and, upon restoration of statehood, step down and allow his son Omar Abdullah to contest from the same seat. He emphasized that statehood restoration is a promise made by the central government and a priority for all parties.

Dr. Farooq Abdullah's decision to contest or not will significantly impact the electoral landscape in J&K. His participation could enhance the NC's chances, while his absence may create a vacuum that other parties could exploit. As the election schedule approaches, political observers and NC supporters eagerly await a clear stance from Farooq Abdullah on his candidature. His decision will influence not only his party's fortunes but also the broader political dynamics in Jammu and Kashmir.

With the election schedule drawing near, the uncertainty surrounding Dr. Farooq Abdullah's candidature remains a significant factor in J&K's political landscape. His decision will be crucial in shaping the outcome of the Assembly elections and the future of politics in the region.

Omar filed his nomination from the Ganderbal Assembly segment

On Wednesday, Omar Abdullah filed his nomination papers from the Ganderbal Assembly segment of Central Kashmir.

After announcing not to contest Assembly elections in Union Territory, Omar Abdullah on August 27 took a "U" turn and declared to join the electoral battle from Ganderbal.

Ganderbal is considered a citadel of the National Conference. The seat had in the past elected three generations of the Abdullah family, including the founder of the party Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah in 1977, his son Farooq Abdullah three times in 1983, 1987, and 1996, and Omar Abdullah was elected in 2008. In the 2002 Assembly elections, Omar Abdullah had lost the election on this seat when he was defeated by the PDP candidate Qazi Mohammad Afzal.

After filing nomination papers, Omar made an emotional appeal to the people of Ganderbal to give him a chance to seek a mandate from the constituency.

During a brief address, National Conference leader Omar Abdullah made an emotional appeal to the people, removing his skull cap and asking for their support. "My turban, my honour, and this cap are in your hands," he said, speaking in Kashmiri and appealing with folded hands. He urged the crowd to give him a chance to serve and represent them.

However, the crowd responded by telling him not to remove his cap, showing their respect and admiration for the NC leader.

Omar Abdullah accused the BJP of attempting to ensure the success of as many Independent candidates as possible in the upcoming Assembly elections. He alleged that the BJP's goal is to form a Government with the support of these Independent candidates. He claimed that this strategy has been reported in newspapers and is becoming increasingly clear.

Omar expressed concerns that the BJP's efforts to support Independent candidates would enable them to form a Government in the future, potentially undermining the democratic process and the will of the people.