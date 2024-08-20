As the Election Commission of India issued a notification for the first phase of Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir, political figures began changing allegiances in an effort to secure their political futures.

While the chief spokesperson of the Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party Zafar Iqbal Manhas resigned from primary membership of the party, former Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Abdulo Haq Khan rejoined the Peoples' Democratic Party (PDP).

The PDP received a setback as the chief spokesperson of the PDP Suhail Bukhari and senior leader Dr. Harbaksh Singh resigned from the party over the distribution of party mandates. Singh is a senior leader of the party and a District Development Council (DDC) member from Tral.

One rejoins, three quit PDP within hours

While the veteran politician from north Kashmir Abdul Haq Khan rejoined the PDP, three party leaders resigned from the party as a mark of protest against the distribution of tickets. Former Jammu and Kashmir minister Abdul Haq Khan, who survived a heart attack earlier on Tuesday, has rejoined the PDP nearly two years after his resignation.

In a press conference in Srinagar, senior PDP leaders Abdul Haq Khan and Khursheed Alam addressed the media. Following a visit to Khan's residence, PDP President Mehbooba Mufti informed reporters that Khan, who had distanced himself from the PDP due to the political situation in Jammu and Kashmir, has now returned to the party and is set to resume his duties.

Khan previously served as the Minister for Rural Development, Panchayati Raj, and Law and Justice during the PDP-BJP coalition government in Jammu and Kashmir. He represented the Lolab constituency in the Legislative Assembly from 2009 to 2018, securing victories in both the 2008 and 2014 elections on a PDP ticket.

Dr. Harbaksh Singh, a senior leader and DDC member from Tral, resigned from the People's Democratic Party (PDP) and officially joined the Awami Itihad Party (AIP) headed by newly elected Lok Sabha member Engineer Rashid.

In Zainpora, Aijaz Mir, a former PDP legislator, has also resigned from the party. Mir expressed his shock at the party's decision to deny him a mandate from the Wachi assembly segment.

Meanwhile, Suhail Bukhari, the chief spokesperson of the PDP, has also quit the party. It is reported that Bukhari was disappointed after not receiving the mandate to contest in the upcoming elections. He had hoped to run as a candidate for the Wagoora-Kreeri constituency, but his chances diminished with the return of former minister Basharat Bukhari to the PDP last month. Speculation suggests that Suhail may soon join Engineer Rashid's AIP.

Zafar Manhas quits Apni Party

In another development, the chief spokesperson of the Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party Zafar Iqbal Manhas resigned from his basic membership of the party. Manhas confirmed his resignation and mentioned that he will decide on his future plans after receiving feedback from party workers. Notably, Manhas was a candidate for the Rajouri–Anantnag Parliamentary seat in the recent Lok Sabha elections.