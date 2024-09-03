To ensure 100 per cent participation of people in the coming Assembly elections in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, the district administration of Poonch has established as many as 10 special polling stations across the fence just on the Line of Control (LoC) to facilitate border dwellers to exercise their right to franchise.

Out of the total 483 polling stations in the border district of Poonch, 54 have been established along the LoC, out of which 10 have been set up across the fence on the Zero-Line.

The district administration has made adequate security arrangements and contingency plans for the upcoming polling on September 25 in this region that has seen a surge in terror attacks recently.

Out of 483 polling stations, more than 50 have been set up within a five-kilometre radius of the LoC, 24 within a two-kilometre radius and 10 have been set up beyond the border fence.

At least 188 polling booths in Poonch have been put under critical category so authorities have made elaborate arrangements to ensure smooth polling in these booths on September 25.

DEO Poonch reviews arrangements for polling stations situated along LoC

In a move to ensure the smooth conduct of the upcoming assembly elections in Poonch district, the District Election Officer (DEO) Poonch Vikas Kundal undertook an extensive tour of the polling stations situated along the Line of Control LoC in Krishna Ghati sector of Poonch district.

Kundal inspected several schools where polling stations have been set up for the upcoming assembly elections. The team visited multiple educational institutions, including High School Mangnar, Government Middle School Jhullas, HSS Jhullas, and Middle School Salotri, etc.

During the visit, the DEO assessed the infrastructure and facilities available at polling stations. He examined the accessibility for differently-abled voters, and the availability of basic amenities such as electricity, water supply, and sanitation facilities. Special attention was given to ensuring proper seating arrangements and separate queues for senior citizens and persons with disabilities.

"Maintaining the integrity of the electoral process is of utmost importance, especially in these sensitive border areas," the DEO stated.

"Our team has worked tirelessly to ensure that all polling stations along the LoC are fully equipped and ready to conduct the upcoming assembly election for which the voting will be held on 25th of September in a free, fair, and secure manner", he assured.

Kundal interacted with school staff to get feedback on any specific requirements or concerns related to the polling process in these border areas. He emphasized the importance of creating a conducive environment for voters to exercise their democratic rights freely and fairly.