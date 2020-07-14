Hours after Jammu and Kashmir BJP president Ravinder Raina tested positive for the coronavirus pandemic, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for the Prime Minister's Office Jitendra Singh and BJP General Secretary Ram Madhav have also gone into self-quarantine.

Have gone into Self-Quarantine with immediate effect from 4 PM today, after receiving the news about #Corona positive test of J&K BJP President Sh Ravinder Raina who had accompanied us from Srinagar to Bandipora on 12th July," read Jitendra Singh's tweet.

Singh said that he quarantined himself after receiving reports of BJP's Jammu and Kashmir Chief Ravinder Raina testing positive for coronavirus.

For the same reason, Madhav too has gone into self-quarantine for a "few days". "Am quarantining myself for a few days since my colleague n BJP J&K President Ravinder Raina tested +ve for Corona today n I was with him 48 hrs ago in Srinagar. I tested -ve for Corona 4 times during travel in last 2 weeks. Yet taking precautions to ensure safety of me n others," read Ram Madhav's tweet.

J&K BJP president Ravinder Raina tests positive

Taking to Twitter, Ravinder Raina tweeted in Hindi saying, "Hello friends! I was in Kashmir's Bandipura for 5 days after the assassination of BJP leaders Wasim Bari and Omar Sultan and their father by terrorists. Today I had a mild fever, got myself tested, The report has turned out to be Covid-19 positive."

Two days back, Raina accompanied Jitendra Singh, Ram Madhav and some other top party leaders to offer condolences to the family of Wasim Bari, the local BJP leader who was killed along with his father and brother by terrorists in Bandipora town in north Kashmir.