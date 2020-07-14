Jammu and Kashmir Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Ravinder Raina has tested positive for the novel coronavirus pandemic. Ravinder Raina said that he got himself tested for the virus following which his report has turned out to be positive.

Ravinder Raina confirms news on Twitter

Taking to Twitter, Ravinder Raina tweeted in Hindi saying, "Hello friends! I was in Kashmir's Bandipora for 5 days after the assassination of BJP leaders Wasim Bari and Omar Sultan and their father by terrorists. Today I had a mild fever, got myself tested, The report has turned out to be Covid-19 positive."

"Yes, his test report for coronavirus has come positive", doctors said. The doctors also said that the BJP president was being put under isolation in the Narayana hospital in the Katra town of Reasi district.

Raina met Ram Madhav, Jitendra Singh

Meanwhile, Raina came in contact with top officials while he was in Bandipora. He reportedly met Union Minister of State (PMO) Jitendra Singh, national general secretary of the BJP, Ram Madhav and other BJP leaders just two days back while offering condolences to the family of Wasim Bari.

Sheikh Wasim Bari, the local BJP leader, was killed by the terrorists along with his father Bashir Sheikh and younger brother Omar Sultan in the Bandipora town in north Kashmir. They were murdered while they were sitting together inside their office cum shop.