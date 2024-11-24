Jitendra Singh praises PM Modi for MahaYuti's poll victory in Maharashtra

Union Minister Jitendra Singh has credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the BJP-led MahaYuti alliance winning the Assembly election in Maharashtra on Saturday and said that the Prime Minister won the 'trust' of the people.

Speaking to media persons in Jammu, the Union Minister said, "While I want to thank the people of Maharashtra, I want to give credit to PM Narendra Modi for his revolutionary schemes for the welfare of people... He won the trust of the people of Maharashtra; that is why they voted for us."

The BJP-led MahaYuti alliance registered a thumping poll victory, carrying its allies -- Shiv Sena and NCP -- with its momentum.

The BJP has won 132 seats; Shiv Sena, led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, has won 57 seats, and the NCP, led by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, won 41 seats. The state has 288 Assembly seats.

The constituents of Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) suffered a huge jolt with Shiv Sena (UBT) led by Uddhav Thackeray winning 20 seats, Congress 16, and NCP (SCP) led by Sharad Pawar only 10 seats.

The BJP saw a fabulous strike rate with the party winning 133 of the 148 seats it contested in Maharashtra.

The party's allies Shiv Sena and NCP also have a very good strike rate.

The Assembly elections in Maharashtra were held on November 20.

Following poll outcomes in two states, 48 assembly seats, and two Lok Sabha by-polls, Prime Minister Modi joined celebrations at BJP headquarters in New Delhi and said the people of the state have defeated "negative and parivarvad politics".

Prime Minister Modi also launched a scathing attack on the Congress after the BJP-led alliance's historic victory in the Maharashtra Assembly polls, alleging that it is a "'parjeevi" party that "sinks the boat of its allies".

"Congress has now become a parasitic party, increasingly difficult for it to form a government on its own. Congress not only sinks its boat but also the boats of its allies. Today we have seen the same thing in Maharashtra also," he said.

