Reliance Jio has launched JioFiber Postpaid plans which come with zero upfront entry cost, including non-payment of the security deposit and installation charges. Customers could save around Rs 1,500 upfront due to the zero upfront entry cost, claimed the telecom major.

The plans start at Rs 399 per month. Customers would get aggressive six and 12-month plan options. They will be available for subscription starting June 17.

JioFiber is offering symmetric plans, wherein the download speed would be equal to the upload speed. Under the postpaid plans, JioFiber would offer a set-top box at no extra cost (Rs 1,000 refundable security deposit) for OTT apps.

The subscribers would get up to 15 paid OTT apps for the Rs 999 and above plan. It also comes with the 'Autopay' payment service, said the company. Currently, Jio provides broadband to over 1,600 cities and towns in India.

Free trial plan

Last year, JioFiber had announced a 'no condition 30-day free trial' for all new customers allowing since September 1, a 30-day free trial at 150 Mbps speed and unlimited internet, 4K set-top box with access to top 10 paid OTT apps at no cost, free voice calling.

If the customer does not like the service during the trial period, the company will take it back and no questions will be asked, a company statement said. Further, plans of all existing JioFiber customers will be upgraded to match the benefits of the new tariff plans and any JioFiber customer onboarded between August 15 and 31 will also get the 30-day free trial benefit as a voucher in MyJio.