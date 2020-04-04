The coronavirus pandemic has led many celebrities to turn to home editions of concerts, interviews, and promotions. One of the most beloved shows of all times, The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon is the latest to join the list of 'work from home' shows.

Jimmy's guest this week was supposed to be Laga Gaga, who has had a rather uncomfortable and unnerving week already. She was recently in news for her views over her father's plea on GoFundMe to raise funds to pay his restaurant's wages. Lada Gaga apparently felt quite embarrassed over her father's actions and the backlash he received for it.

The week that does not seem to be going in Gaga's favor turned further sour when she had to reschedule the interview while being live on TV.

Jimmy started the show revealing that Gaga had a huge announced for her fans. However, he heard a rather disappointing response. Gaga was heard saying, "I can't, Jimmy. I can't talk right now. I'm really sorry. It's just, like, a really weird time right no. Hello? Jimmy? I can't see you? Am I on TV?"

A rather perplexed Jimmy, tried to settle the confusion and ask her, "There's something that you're working on, very big, it's going to help people out right now", however, Gaga was busy handling multiple calls at her end.

She further replied to Jimmy, "I can't, I can't, I can't tell you everything right now because I'm still ironing out the details and I have a lot of phone calls to make. Can you call me on, um, can you call me Friday?"

A surprised Jimmy replied, "Can I call you on Friday? It's uh, yeah. It's Wednesday."

Gaga did end the call saying that the news was related to "COVID-19." She also requested, "Can we just move our time? Yeah, can we do it Monday. I promise we'll do it Monday."

Guess we will now have to wait for Monday to know what Lady Gaga has in store.