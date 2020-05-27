Jimmy Fallon seems to have landed in some hot water after an old clip of his has resurfaced. The clip shows him performing in blackface.

Reportedly, the talk show host has released an apology after the clip of him in blackface started trending on Twitter.

The SNL skit from 2000, which shows the comedian doing an impression of Chris Rock, resurfaced again on the internet on triggering the hashtag #jimmyfallonisoverparty to trend.

Jimmy Fallon took to social media to admit his regrets and to apologise to those he offended. 'In 2000, while on SNL, I made a terrible decision to do an impersonation of Chris Rock while in blackface. There is no excuse for this.' He said.

He also wrote that he was very sorry for making this unquestionably offensive decision and that he thanked all those that held him accountable. thank all of you for holding me accountable.'

There was uproar on Twitter with people calling for Fallon to be cancelled. Apparently, it's the second time the clip has emerged in recent years and it reignited the debate on celebrities doing blackface for entertainment, as well as the current 'cancel culture.'

The video had previously surfaced in 2018, after Megyn Kelly was fired for defending blackface in Halloween costumes.

The video is again being circulated with people coming to Kelly's defence. Jimmy Fallon was performing a role in a sketch show. We have to say, he can't be the only one held responsible.