Sheril Kadavan, who became internet's new darling with her dance performance on the song Jimikki Kammal, got engaged to Praful Tomy Amamthuruthil. The two are expected to enter the wedlock soon. The popular song is from Mohanlal starrer Velipadinte Pusthakam.

Sheril Kadavan is a teacher in Kerala and Praful Tomy Amamthuruthil hails from Thodupuzha. The two got engaged Tuesday. It is reported that their engagement was a private affair and close friends and family members were present on the occasion. She took to her Twitter handle on Tuesday evening to share a photo of the event, but she did not reveal much details.

Haricharan Pudipeddi, a journalist from the southern film industry, shared some photos on his Twitter account and confirmed, "#Sheril, who rose to fame with the hit number #JimikkiKammal, is officially engaged to Praful Tomy Amamthuruthil. The wedding is slated to take place later this year."

Sheril G Kadavan and her colleague Anna George performed the dance on the song Jimmiki Kammal. Their college students were also seen shaking a leg with them. Sheril shared the video featuring their dance performance on her Facebook page, September 10, 2017.

Sheril's video impressed many across the country and went viral on social media. Malayalam superstar Mohanlal himself shared the video on his Twitter page. The footage created a huge buzz on the social media and went on to become a nationwide sensation.

While Sheril's dance moves grabbed many eyeballs of southern filmmakers, the student was offered with film offers. Sheril who is open to acting in films said that if she finds a good role, she will take it up.