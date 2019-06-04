Jiggs Kalra
Kalra was instrumental in introducing Indian cuisine to an international audience.

Celebrated chef Jaspal Inder Singh Kalra, popularly called Jiggs Kalra also known as the czar of Indian cuisine, passed away in Mumbai on Tuesday. He was 72 and unwell for the past few weeks.

His son Zorawar shared an update about his health on Instagram last month.

The cremation will be held on Thursday at the Lodhi crematorium.

Twitter is now flooded with celebrity friends mourning the loss and remembering the food pioneer.

Kalra, who started off his career as a food columnist, went on to become a food consultant in the 1980s and also authored 11 books on Indian cuisine in a career spanning close to five decades. He was instrumental in introducing Indian cuisine to an international audience, serving dignitaries like Princess Diana, Prince Charles and Bill Clinton.

He represented India at various international food festivals and summits and was also the first Asian to get inducted in the International Food and Beverage Gourmet Hall of Fame.

Kalra was the first to conceptualise and host an Indian food-based television series and also launched restaurants like Masala Library by Jiggs Kalra, Made in Punjab, Farzi Café and Pa Pa Ya.