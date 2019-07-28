The Tamil film Jigarthanda, which was a hit at the box office, is now being remade in Telugu. The film will be titled Valmiki.

While Varun Tej is reprising the role played by Bobby Simha, Atharva Murali is stepping into Siddharth's shoes for the Telugu version. Pooja Hegde is playing the leading lady in this Harish Shankar directorial. The film was directed by none other than Karthik Subbaraj in Tamil.

The film is reportedly going to get a Hindi remake too. Reports claim that the film will be produced by Ajay Devgn and Tamannaah Bhatia is going to play the leading lady. Sanjay Dutt is going to step into the shoes of Bobby Simha, while Karthik Aryan will be reprising the role played by Siddharth.

Jigarthanda is Karthik Subbaraj's second film, which is a masterpiece and one of the most critically acclaimed films. This film went on to bag two National Awards for Best Supporting Actor and best editing. Jigarthanda introduced a new genre called Musical Gangster in films and has made it a trend.

An official confirmation on Hindi remake is awaited.