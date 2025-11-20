Amid Deepika Padukone's 8-hour work shift debate, 'Dhurandhar' director has said the whole team worked for 16-18 hours without complaining. 'Dhurandhar' stars Ranveer Singh in the lead role and has Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt and Arjun Rampal in pivotal roles. Aditya Dhar, who has directed the film, said at the trailer launch event that the whole team worked for 16-18 hours for one-and-a-half years without complaining.

What Dhar said

The trailer event took place at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in Mumbai. It was here that Aditya Dhar spoke about people not complaining even after working for such long hours.

"Actors se leke, HODs se leke, assistants se leke even spot dada tak; everybody was like ke is film ke liye jaan deni hai. We have worked 16 hours – 18 hours continuously for one-and-a-half years and not even once has anybody complained that 'sir aap humse jyada kaam karwa rahe ho'. Everybody has given their 100% and that's how this film happened," he said.

#Dhurandhar director Aditya Dhar emphasises the intent of the actors rather than crying over working hours:



“Everybody has worked 16-18 hours continuously & nobody ever cribbed about working hours. It was 100% dedication & bcz of that we pulled off what we are seeing on screen.” pic.twitter.com/5byLHMLgFW — Raymond. (@rayfilm) November 18, 2025

Social media reactions

While Aditya Dhar meant it as a compliment and gratitude towards the whole team of 'Dhurandhar', many were quick to link it to Deepika Padukone's 8-hr work shift demand.

"Shots fired at Ranveer's wife," a user wrote.

"That too in his presence (though I have never seen him standing up for his wife but still)," another user commented.

"Hope this doesn't reach Narayan Murthy," a social media user commented.

"No Deepika Padukone was hurt here," another social media user wrote.

"Aditya Dhar saying the intent mattered more than the 16–18-hour shifts show how much dedication went into Dhurandhar. No complaints, just pure commitment — and it's clearly paying off on screen," read a comment.

"Deepika found in depression after this," another comment read.

"So called green flag hubby - He never stood up for deepika when Karni Sena put a bounty on her head. He never stood up for deepika after she got slut shamed post kwk. Never stood up for her when his own director is now taking shots at her," one more of the comments read.

However, there were also some people who didn't agree with Aditya Dhar's opinion on work timings.

"Aren't they getting paid for it?? Whats so big about it??" asked a user.

"Dedication and slavery are two different things," anothe user asked.

"Narayan murthy ka bichda hua beta," read a comment.

Some don't agree

"Such low-quality people all around! Maybe because he was making Ranveer work for 18 hours a day for 2 years, his wife demanded for 8 hours? Become a mother and then you are eligible to have these conversations! Getting to gutter just because you enjoy dirt!" another comment read.

"Nobody here was an new mother but that's something which can't be expected from a pedo's fan," one more of the comments read.

"No surprises at Dhar's mindset," another person commented.