Salman Khan, on Saturday's Weekend Ka Vaar, bashed and reprimanded Abhishek Bajaj, Tanya Mittal, Farhanna, and Neelam Giri for their attitude inside the house. Despite Salman's schooling and scolding, Farhanna and Tanya were seen enjoying and laughing as if nothing had happened. The post-weekend ka vaar clips have now gone viral.

Sunday Weekend Ka Vaar: Former cricketers Jhulan Goswami and Anjum Chopra, De De Pyaar De 2 cast.

On Sunday's Weekend Ka Vaar, former cricketers Jhulan Goswami and Anjum Chopra will be attending the show. After their segment, the De De Pyaar De 2 cast, namely Rakul Preet Singh, Ajay Devgn, and R Madhavan, will also interact with the contestants.

The meet and greet of former cricketers BB comes a week after India's historic first-ever ICC Women's World Cup victory.

Jhulan Goswami and Anjum Chopra shared pictures from the sets of Bigg Boss 19 and expressed gratitude after meeting Salman Khan.

Jhulan wrote on Instagram, "This month so far has been filled with many unforgettable nights, and this was definitely one of those nights. Had such a lovely time sharing the stage with @beingsalmankhan and @anjum_chopra on Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar. Can't wait for you all to see the fun moments!"

During the fun-filled conversation, Salman Khan recalled a promise that World Cup-winning captain Harmanpreet Kaur and vice-captain Smriti Mandhana had made to former pacer Jhulan Goswami.

He said, "Smriti aur Harman ne aapko waada kiya tha ki trophy jeet ke rahenge." (Smriti and Harman had promised you that they would bring home the trophy.)

Jhulan replied, "Jab woh trophy lekar mere samne aaye, that was the biggest moment in my cricket career." (When she lifted the trophy and came to me, that was the biggest moment).

Anjum Chopra also expressed the significance of the Women's World Cup win. She said this victory will boost women's cricket in India and inspire parents to encourage young girls to dream of representing the country at a bigger level.

After the big win for India's women's team, netizens began questioning the status of Anushka Sharma's Chakda Xpress release.

Chakda Xpress, based on the biopic of former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami, was reportedly stalled due to a fallout between Netflix and the production house Clean Slate Filmz.

Now, according to a report by Mid-Day, the team's victory has put the spotlight back on Chakda Xpress. The film is once again in discussion and expected to "take a final pass" soon.

The makers have reportedly written a letter to Netflix's top executive, urging them to ensure the film's release. They stated, "We have written to the top executive of Netflix India to rise above the conflict and ensure the film's release. The story of a legend like Jhulan must reach audiences."

If Chakda Xpress is released, it will mark Anushka Sharma's comeback after seven years.

Anushka Sharma was last seen opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Zero (2018).

Meanwhile, the Indian women's team celebrated their historic win with Jhulan Goswami. She led the Women in Blue from 2008 to 2011. Jhulan, one of the fastest female bowlers of all time, represented India from 2002 to 2022.