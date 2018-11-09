A woman succumbed to her injuries after allegedly being gang-raped by three men in Jamtara district of Jharkhand, police said.

A stick was found inserted in the private parts of the victim, who was raped by her ex-husband and two other men.

According to reports, the incident took place when the victim went to watch a play at a theatre during Kali puja on Wednesday night. She was raped in a field under Narayanpur police station area.

"Woman's ex-husband has been arrested while search is on to arrest the two others," Sub-Divisional Police Officer B N Singh was quoted as saying by NDTV.

The victim was taken to the hospital by villagers who heard her cries for help on Thursday. She was first taken to a hospital in Narayanpur town. She was later taken to Jamtara Sadar Hospital, where doctors declared her brought dead.

In a similar incident reported from national capital New Delhi, a woman in her early 20s was raped by a property dealer and his associate at Anand Vihar area on Diwali.

The accused was known to the victim. A case has been registered against both the accused, who are in their late 50s. The accused have been identified as Govind Singh Bhati, 55, and his associate Dharam Veer, 58. Both of them are yet to be arrested.

According to Thomson Reuters Foundation study, India is the most dangerous place for women because of its high incidences of sexual violence, lack of access to justice in rape cases, child marriage, female feticide and human trafficking.