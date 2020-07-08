Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren is in home quarantine after two of his colleagues tested positive for the novel coronavirus pandemic. The Jharkhand CM has quarantined himself at his Ranchi residence.

Taking to Twitter, Hemant Soren wrote, "My fellow minister of the cabinet Mr Mithilesh Thakur ji and our party's MLA Mr Mathura Mahato ji have been found infected with coronavirus."

In a series of tweets in Hindi, Soren said, "Both are being treated in a government hospital. As a precaution, I will also be in self-isolation for the next few days from today. But I will continue to perform all important work."

The CM also wrote: "You are again urged to avoid going to crowded areas as much as possible. Make sure to use a mask, and if there is no mask, cover your face with a cloth. I would like to remind you to maintain social distancing but keep your hearts connected."

The Jharkhand government also issuing a statement today (July 8): "Jharkand CM Hemant Soren quarantined himself. Entry to the CM residence prohibited. CM had come in contact with state minister Mithlesh Thakur who tested positive for Covid-19 yesterday [Tuesday]."

Hemant Soren has wished a speedy recovery to the Water and Sanitation Minister Mithilesh Thakur and the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha MLA, Mathura Mahato, the state government's statement read.

Hemant Soren's samples to be tested today

Meanwhile, the Jharkhand CM's samples are expected to be tested today, as per reports.

Both Mithilesh Thakur and Mathura Mahato have been admitted to the Covid ward of Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences in Ranchi, and their contacts are being traced.

Earlier, the Jharkhand CM had also attended the wedding of Indian archers Deepika Kumari and Atanu Das in Ranchi.

Till Tuesday (July 7) night, Jharkhand recorded 3,018 coronavirus cases and 22 fatalities. Meanwhile, India's coronavirus caseload touched 7.4 lakh on Wednesday, while the death toll has reached 20,642.