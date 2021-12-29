The Hemant Soren-led Jharkhand government has announced a big relief to the bike riders ahead of the new year. The government will give a relief of Rs 25 per liter on two-wheeler petrol at the state level. Its benefit will start getting from 26 January 2022.

CM Hemant Soren was addressing the main state function organized at Morhabadi Maidan in the capital Ranchi on Wednesday on the second anniversary of his government. The Chief Minister said that the price of petrol and diesel is increasing continuously, due to which the poor and middle-class people are deeply getting affected.

It is to be noted that Ration cardholders of the state will be given a discount of Rs 25 to fill petrol in the motorcycle from January 26. This amount will be sent to their account through Direct Bank Transfer (DBT). This discount will be given to a cardholder on the purchase of 10 liters of petrol every month.

At present, petrol is at Rs 98.52 per liter in Jharkhand, but after the announcement of CM Hemant Soren, if it is reduced by Rs 25, then the price of petrol remains Rs 75.52 per liter.

Credit card facilities for students

Soren also made an enticing announcement for the students. He said that the government is also going to introduce Student Credit Card (SCC) very soon. Through this, meritorious students will be helped.

During the program, the CM also laid the foundation stone of 20 schemes worth Rs 2,965 crore. It includes laying the foundation stone of Kantatoli flyover in Ranchi, Transport Nagar, besides many important schemes of other departments including Drinking Water and Sanitation Department.