A voter turnout of 11.2 per cent was recorded till 10 a.m. in the 13 constituencies in six districts of Jharkhand where the first phase of Assembly elections was underway on Saturday. Maoist-issued threats appeared to have little impact as over 13 per cent voting was registered in the first two hours in the Latehar seat where the insurgents had killed four policemen just a few days ago.

Overall, there was around 11.2 per cent polling till 10 a.m., an Election Commission official said after polling began at 7 a.m. in Chatra, Gumla, Bishunpur, Lohardaga, Manika, Latehar, Panki, Daltonganj, Bishrampur, Chhatarpour, Hussainabad, Garhwa and Bhawanathpur. The worst Naxal affected being Latehar, Lohardaga, Chatra, Gumla, Manika, Panki and Daltonganj, where polling will continue along with the others till 3 p.m.

Jharkhand elections to decide fate of 189 candidates

As many as 189 candidates are in the fray, whose fate will be decided by 37,83,055 voters. The maximum number of candidates 28 are contesting from the Bhavanthpur Assembly seat. The important candidates, whose fate will be decided in the first phase, include Jharkhand Health Minister Ramchandra Chandravanshi, Congress state chief Rameshwar Oraon and former Minister and BJP candidate Bhanu Pratap Shahi.

The polling in Jharkhand will conclude on December 20 and the result for the same will be announced on December 23.