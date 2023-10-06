Do you know Jhanvi Kapoor has thought of quitting acting? But why? Due to her busy schedule, the actress was unable to accompany her sister Kushi Kapoor's first day of shoot which eventually broke her heart. Kushi is all set to make her acting debut alongside Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Mihir Ahuja, and Vendang Raina in Zoya Akhtar's Indian adaptation of The Archies.

In an interview with a leading daily, Jhanvi recalled how the incident made her rethink her career. "What's the point of any of it if I'm not able to be there for my family? But I'm doing it for. Hopefully, it will all be worth it." Talking more about her sister Kushi, Jhanvi called her a 'straightforward,' no-nonsense person. "She's very to the point."

Set in the 1960s, based on Archie Comics, the film is a coming-of-age story bursting with youth, rebellion, friendships, first loves, and everything about young adults. The film is scheduled to premiere on Netflix on December 7.

On the work front, Jhanvi is currently busy with Dharma Productions' Mr & Mrs Mahi. Directed by Saran Sharma, the film is said to be based on the life of Indian cricket sensation MS Dhoni. Rajkumar Rao plays the title character in the film. Jhanvi is also making her Telugu debut opposite Jr NTR in Devara. Reportedly, the story is inspired by Garuda Purana with a high-intense, action drama plot.