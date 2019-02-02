Rumours of Jhanvi Kapoor entering Kollywood have been doing rounds for years now. Recently, there were reports of the young girl making her debut opposite Simbu in Tamil. The latest buzz is that she will be making her entry in Ajith Kumar's next movie, which is presently referred to as Thala 59.

It is said that Jhanvi Kapoor will be seen in a cameo in Thala 59. Although the decision is not finalised yet, there is an attempt to introduce her to Tamil audience as the movie is being funded by her father Boney Kapoor, say sources.

Thala 59 is expected to give a lot of attention to her simply because the movie stars Ajith, who enjoys huge popularity among youths. It has to be noted that Vidya Balan will be seen in an extended cameo in the Tamil flick.

Jhanvi Kapoor's late mother and legendary actress Sridevi Kapoor had wished to see her daughter acting in South Indian industry in which she gained immense name and fame before she shifted her base to Bollywood.

However, Jhanvi Kapoor made her acting debut with Dhadak. She has a few movies in her hands that include IAF pilot Gunjan Saxena and Karan Johar's Takht.

Coming to Thala 59, the movie is a remake of Bollywood hit movie Pink. Shraddha Srinath, Abhirami Venkatachalam, Andrea Tariang, Adhik Ravichandran, Ashwin Rao, Arjun Chidambaram, Rangaraj Pandey, Sujith Shankar and others are part of the cast.

The movie, which is likely to release in May, has Yuvan Shankar Raja's music, Nirav Shah's cinematography and Gokul Chandran's editing.