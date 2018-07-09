Venkat Prabhu has dismissed rumours about Jhanvi Kapoor being a part of his next movie with Silambarasan aka Simbu. The director has indicated that he has not approached her to act in the film and he would make a formal announcement on the film's heroine soon.

The Mankatha creator has said that he has not decided on the heroine and requested people not to spread rumours about the film. His clarification has put an end to the speculations that Jhanvi Kapoor might make her debut in Kollywood with the Simbu-starrer.

Rumours were rife recently that the makers of the movie had offered the film to Jhanvi and the talks were on. Although she had not given her consent, it was said that the makers were hopeful of convincing her to enter Tamil films with the upcoming flick.

Earlier, there were also rumours that Keerthy Suresh has been approached by Venkat Prabhu, but there is no clarification from either side.

However, talking about the movie, Venkat Prabhu has said that the movie is not a sequel to any of his earlier hit films and has a new storyline. The movie will take off later this year and the makers plan to release next summer.

Venkat Prabhu is working on the script and the details about the cast and crew once he wraps up the pre-production works.

Simbu's film is rumoured to be titled Athiradi. It is an action thriller produced by Suresh Kamatchi.