Jhanvi Kapoor, the daughter of legendary actress Sridevi, might make her debut in Tamil if everything goes according to the plans. The young lass has been reportedly approached to play the female lead in Simbu's next movie.

Tamil media is abuzz with the speculations that the makers of Venkat Prabhu-directorial movie have offered the movie to Jhanvi Kapoor. The talks are in the initial stages and more about the development will be known at a later stage.

Jhanvi's mother Sridevi was a Tamilian by birth and started her career in Kollywood. After attaining stardom in South, she ventured into Bollywood. Once she got busy with Hindi films the actress permanently bid goodbye to Kollywood flicks.

However, Sridevi, in interviews before her death, had stated that she had no qualms in her daughter working in South Indian movies. She would be open to acting if good offers came her way.

So, the industry insiders are expecting Jhanvi to take up the movie if at all she likes the script.

Jhanvi Kapoor is making her debut with Dhadak, which is releasing on July 20.

On the other hand, there were also rumours that Keerthy Suresh, who is basking in the success of Mahanati, has been approached for a female lead, leaving the fans, now, wondering whether it is a two-heroine project.

Simbu's film is rumoured to be titled Athiradi. It is an action thriller produced by Suresh Kamatchi.