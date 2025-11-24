Pop session, Jennifer Lopez, is in India to attend the grand wedding of Netra Mantena and Vamsi Gadiraju in Udaipur. The singer-actor performed her choicest hit numbers on the wedding night, and needless to say, she made everyone get on the floor. The crowd went berserk seeing JLo perform live. She not only entertained the guests, but also posed with the bride and groom.

Jennifer Lopez channelled desi-girl vibes as she turned heads in a custom-made Manish Malhotra saree. Jennifer's saree was crafted in a shimmering rose-gold hue. The plunging neckline accentuated her hourglass figure. Draped asymmetrically, the bodice featured a sculpted, strapless neckline with delicate hand embellishment, giving the outfit a corset that highlighted Jennifer Lopez's tiny waist.

Complementing the couture saree, the singer wore a jewellery set comprising a statement choker layered with pastel-toned gemstones, matching drop earrings and a coordinating bracelet. The icy blue-green stones created a striking contrast against the rose-gold palette of her outfit.

In the viral photo, Jennifer Lopez is seen posing with the bride's father, Raju Mantena and also the bride and groom.

Jennifer Lopez goes bold on the floor, leaving desi fans irked

Netizens had mixed reactions to Jennifer's bold outfit. While some compared her look to Kim Kardashian's at Anant Ambani's wedding, others criticised Manish Malhotra for the ill-fitted bralette that made the look appear vulgar. A few still appreciated the rose-gold colour, especially in the sun-kissed shots.

Not only was her wedding outfit called out, but Jennifer's performance outfits were equally criticised. For all the songs she performed, most of her outfits were skimpy and showed a lot of skin. In one of the reels that is going viral, Jennifer is seen wearing a nude-colour, body-hugging leather bandage outfit. Unhappy netizens have flocked to social media, questioning whether it's a wedding sangeet in India or a bachelor party in Las Vegas.

As Udaipur is known for its rich culture and heritage, the outfits worn by Jennifer Lopez during the wedding and her performances don't sync with the Indian wedding couture at all.

A user wrote, "The colour is lovely on her. All good. But why can't a single designer fit these women into a blouse that doesn't shove the chest up or look indecent? Are the women not providing the correct measurements, or is the designer choosing this nonsense? I'm still not over Kim K's vulgar BS at the Ambani gala."

Another wrote, "Looks ill-fitted at the bust.."

The third one said, "Why is her chest hanging out like that? Wierdddd."

A cross-cultural fashion moment at Udaipur Wedding

The festivities began on November 21 and concluded with a grand wedding ceremony on November 23 in Udaipur.

Donald Trump Jr. and Bettina Anderson were among the international attendees, while the Indian celebrity contingent included Ranveer Singh, Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Janhvi Kapoor and Karan Johar.

Performances by Madhuri Dixit, Nora Fatehi and Cirque du Soleil added glam to the grandeur.