The years 2023 and 2024 saw grand celebrations and extravagant pre-wedding festivities for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, attended by who's who from Bollywood and Hollywood. And if that wasn't enough, another lavish wedding is now underway, the wedding celebrations of US-based billionaires Padmaja and Rama Raju Mantena's daughter, Netra Mantena, in Jaipur, where several stars have assembled.

Several Bollywood celebrities, including Ranveer Singh, Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and others, attended and performed at the wedding sangeet. Karan Johar also hosted a fun segment inspired by his show Koffee With Karan with the soon-to-be bride and groom, Netra Mantena and Vamsi Gadiraju, on November 21.

However, it was Ranveer Singh who stole the show, bringing the house down and even making Donald Trump Jr. and his girlfriend, Bettina Anderson, dance to his beats. The actor was seen interacting with the duo, teaching Bettina the steps to his hit track What Jhumka? from the 2023 film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Ranveer later held Bettina's hand as they danced together, with Trump Jr. joining in.

Another video showed Ranveer rapping his chartbuster Apna Time Aayega from Gully Boy (2019), while also encouraging the groom to sing along.

For the sangeet ceremony, Bettina looked stunning in a golden lehenga, while Donald Trump Jr. opted for a blue kurta. Ranveer wore a black suit.

The wedding festivities were grand and star-studded, with Karan Johar hosting the event. Janhvi Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon, and Jacqueline Fernandez were among the celebrities who performed songs from their films.

Jacqueline set the stage on fire with Laal Pari from Housefull 5 (2025). Varun Dhawan captivated the crowd with the title track of Badrinath Ki Dulhania (2017).

Kriti Sanon opened the evening by performing on her hit songs, followed by Shahid Kapoor's high-energy performance on Mauja Hi Mauja from Jab We Met (2007).

Janhvi Kapoor delivered a beautiful performance of Pardesiya from her film Param Sundari (2025).

Netizens weren't entirely impressed with celebrities dancing at the high-profile wedding. While many loved the electrifying energy Ranveer brought to the dance floor with his high-voltage moves, setting the tone for the sangeet night, others felt the performances looked cringe and cheap.

A user wrote, "Like why? are actors this jobless? like dance for a wedding! Sure their pockets are full but they just lost respect. Like their just treated as some entertainment quotient...and nothing else. The person they are no one cares. Artists shouldn't go so low."

Hollywood celebrities such as Jennifer Lopez and Justin Bieber have also been invited to the main wedding function, with JLo already arriving in Udaipur.

Celebrities, billionaires, and international VIPs have now gathered in Udaipur for the lavish wedding of Netra Mantena, daughter of Orlando-based billionaires Padmaja and Rama Raju Mantena, and Vamsi Gadiraju, co-founder and CTO of Superorder.