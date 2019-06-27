Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez's whirlwind romance is the talk of the town. The happy couple is too much in love and cannot stop gushing about each other. In fact, they actually look for opportunities when they can speak about how the other one in the relationship is a blessing. Speaking to Sports Illustrated, the newly engaged couple stated how they complete each other.

During the interview, JLo stated, "I've been in the public eye, I've navigated the media in a certain way, I'm creative and artistic and have all these skill sets. He's a business-minded guy who knows math and numbers and money and equity and all that stuff—like, EBITDA, right? What I was missing, he kind of had. And what he was missing, I had." Recalling how it was when they first met, Lopez said, "You could have smiled, once," and soon added, "You're silly, you're funny; I know that now."

A-Rod also divulged how he is mighty impressed with his fiancée as he said, "She knows how to communicate to the masses in ways I never will. She has this platform that's just ginormous, like 200 million on social, over 75% of them millennials. She just sees it. She helps me out all the time when I'm trying to land a point on something. She's just a wordsmith." Funny how fate brought them together. An old video recently surfaced on social media from 1998 where the former MLB player actually admitted to considering a date with Jennifer Lopez to be his "dream date".

Cupid certainly did his job very well! The couple got engaged in March 2019. In the same interview, the On the Floor singer did mention how there was weird electricity with Alex Rodriguez when they met for the first time in 2005. "We shook hands, and it was this weird electricity for, like, three seconds," Lopez told the magazine. "Three to five seconds of looking at somebody right in their eyes, and getting stuck." Not only them but even their children from previous relationships and marriage get along very well. We wonder when they will tie the knot and whether it will be in this year.